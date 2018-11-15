Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 285,428 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,428 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for about 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Caesars Entertainment worth $87,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

