Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $128 Million Stake in PPL Corp (PPL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 912,293 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for about 1.6% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.61% of PPL worth $127,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 70,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 119,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 37.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PPL opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.
Read More: Growth Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.