Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $78.37 Million Position in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,882,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,230 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $78,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.57. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.87%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,483. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Chandler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,582 shares in the company, valued at $689,537.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $993,625 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

