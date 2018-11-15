Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

THO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.42. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $63.48 and a 12-month high of $161.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $408,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,889,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 2,051.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.