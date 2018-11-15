Timothy Ashton Powers Acquires 700 Shares of Park Lawn Corp (PLC) Stock

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Director Timothy Ashton Powers bought 700 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,050.00.

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.17. 109,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.71. Park Lawn Corp has a 52-week low of C$19.91 and a 52-week high of C$27.95.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Lawn Corp will post 1.08000007362591 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLC shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Friday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.42.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

