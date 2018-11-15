Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 295.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,659.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.13. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

In other news, Chairman Marc Rubin bought 400,000 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 556,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,079.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sunil Bhonsle bought 300,000 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 435,578 shares in the company, valued at $108,894.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,000 over the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 5.66% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

