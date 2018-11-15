TIX (TIXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. TIX had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 42.25%.

Shares of TIXC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230. TIX has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

About TIX

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and sporting events.

