TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Holdings Decreased by South State Corp

South State Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.4% of South State Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. South State Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,231,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,830,461,000 after purchasing an additional 715,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,480,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $807,199,000 after buying an additional 135,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,617,025 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $741,239,000 after buying an additional 740,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,766,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $645,949,000 after buying an additional 79,223 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,787,621 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $265,326,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $55.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.50 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on TJX Companies from $41.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $52.64 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Holdings Decreased by South State Corp” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/tjx-companies-inc-tjx-holdings-decreased-by-south-state-corp.html.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.