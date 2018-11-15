Tobam Decreases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Tobam reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,768 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $173,000.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $177.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $88.24 and a one year high of $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.70 per share, with a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tobam Decreases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/tobam-decreases-holdings-in-advance-auto-parts-inc-aap.html.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.