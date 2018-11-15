Tobam Has $11.29 Million Holdings in YY Inc (YY)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,036 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.24% of YY worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YY in the second quarter valued at about $53,436,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of YY by 667.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 496,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 432,204 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of YY in the second quarter valued at about $42,238,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of YY by 74.9% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 942,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,701,000 after purchasing an additional 403,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of YY by 704.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 220,506 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YY alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of YY to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, CLSA set a $125.00 price target on shares of YY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

YY stock opened at $65.68 on Thursday. YY Inc has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.88.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. YY had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that YY Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/tobam-has-11-29-million-holdings-in-yy-inc-yy.html.

YY Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.