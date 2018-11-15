Tobam Raises Position in Eversource Energy (ES)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,168 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 36,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,246,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 897,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 212,737 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 205,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $66.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/tobam-raises-position-in-eversource-energy-es.html.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.