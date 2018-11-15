Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 179,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,349. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.30. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $38.15.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILD'S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLA'S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.