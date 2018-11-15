Top Image Systems (TISA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.64

Shares of Top Image Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TISA. ValuEngine raised Top Image Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Top Image Systems in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

