Toronto Dominion Bank Has $39.20 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $39,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,451,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,560,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,667 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,852,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,974,000 after buying an additional 1,596,825 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $64.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

CL opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $68,055.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,740.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $30,977.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

