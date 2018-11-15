Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.74 per share, with a total value of C$48,700.00.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 12th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.12 per share, with a total value of C$50,600.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 24,813 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.75 per share, with a total value of C$266,739.75.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,144.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 3,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$44,042.00.

On Friday, September 14th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 6,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.68 per share, with a total value of C$70,080.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 8,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,687.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 3,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,037.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 6,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,170.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 6,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,180.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 700 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,547.00.

TOT stock traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Total Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of C$9.17 and a 1 year high of C$15.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

