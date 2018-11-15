Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 96,971 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,244,000 after buying an additional 263,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after buying an additional 101,270 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,263,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,806,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 978,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after buying an additional 94,288 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Tower Semiconductor to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $36.69.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

