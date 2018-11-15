Trade Token Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (TIO)

Trade Token (CURRENCY:TIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Trade Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00001310 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Gate.io, Bancor Network and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Trade Token has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Trade Token has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and $0.00 worth of Trade Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00146559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00230965 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.83 or 0.09965192 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009503 BTC.

About Trade Token

Trade Token’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Trade Token’s total supply is 223,534,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,921,436 tokens. Trade Token’s official message board is medium.com/@trade.io. Trade Token’s official website is trade.io. Trade Token’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trade Token

Trade Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Gate.io, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trade Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trade Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trade Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

