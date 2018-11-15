Traders Buy High Volume of Leidos Call Options (LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,035 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,199% compared to the typical volume of 92 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. Leidos has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $72.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus lowered their target price on Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

