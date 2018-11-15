Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 91,008 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 986% compared to the average volume of 8,379 call options.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 220,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 72.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 273,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 32,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

