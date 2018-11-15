Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI)

AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 73,933 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,886% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,723 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,361,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 180,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,728,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after acquiring an additional 233,038 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,858,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,554 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 156,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFSI opened at $14.15 on Thursday. AmTrust Financial Services has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.52.

AFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on AmTrust Financial Services from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

About AmTrust Financial Services

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

