Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tenet Healthcare Call Options (THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 19,218 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,885% compared to the typical daily volume of 968 call options.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 47.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

