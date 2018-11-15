Traders Sell Alphabet (GOOG) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) on strength during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $325.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $499.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $173.67 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alphabet had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Alphabet traded up $7.61 for the day and closed at $1,043.66Specifically, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.36, for a total transaction of $6,699,178.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,547,262.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.12, for a total value of $11,921,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,336.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,359 shares of company stock worth $76,841,496 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,405.00 price objective (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $722.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 349.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,359,000 after buying an additional 53,446 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 134.5% during the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 372,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,444,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,965,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

