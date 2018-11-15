Tradition Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the first quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 4,181,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,085,000 after buying an additional 268,698 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 271,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $43,265,000. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 178,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.59.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/tradition-capital-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-att-inc-t.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.