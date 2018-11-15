Translate Bio (TBIO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its target price raised by Leerink Swann from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TBIO traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. 494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 16.72. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,836,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,437,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,332,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

