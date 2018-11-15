TransUnion Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th.

TransUnion has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TransUnion to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.86. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $53.11 and a 52 week high of $79.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $603.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

In other TransUnion news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $105,294.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,115.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $8,774,193.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,676,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

