TransUnion (TRU) Shares Gap Down to $60.47

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.44, but opened at $60.47. TransUnion shares last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 86468 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on TransUnion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.86.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

In related news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $105,294.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,566 shares in the company, valued at $831,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $8,774,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,676,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,100,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,177,000 after buying an additional 1,133,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after buying an additional 1,179,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 11.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,781,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,297,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TransUnion by 15.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,291,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,158,000 after purchasing an additional 432,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

