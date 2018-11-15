Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3,351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 529,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,513,000 after purchasing an additional 521,397 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,766,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 489.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 320,180 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV stock opened at $123.04 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

