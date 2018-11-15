Tribune (TRCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.

Tribune has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tribune to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Tribune alerts:

Shares of TRCO stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.06. Tribune has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. Tribune had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 31.69%. Tribune’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tribune will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TRCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Tribune from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens cut Tribune from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tribune in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tribune from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tribune currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tribune (TRCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/tribune-trco-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-25.html.

Tribune Company Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.