Trifast (TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by FinnCap in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of LON:TRI opened at GBX 216.10 ($2.82) on Tuesday. Trifast has a one year low of GBX 191.75 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 264 ($3.45).

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

