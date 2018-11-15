Trinseo (TSE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.36. Approximately 1,075,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 360,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 price target on Trinseo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Trinseo from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Trinseo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Trinseo had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Trinseo by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 11.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/trinseo-tse-stock-price-up-6-7.html.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.