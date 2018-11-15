Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Insider Darryl Rawlings Sells 81,054 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Darryl Rawlings sold 81,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $2,064,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,455,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,072,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 31st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $103,240.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $116,160.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $147,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $138,960.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $148,840.00.

Trupanion stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.14 and a beta of 1.08. Trupanion Inc has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trupanion to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7,039.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 503,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 927.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 431,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 41.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,675,000 after acquiring an additional 339,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,525,000 after acquiring an additional 284,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 19.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,556,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

