Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 20,150 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Marathon Oil by 175.5% during the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 162,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 103,312 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Marathon Oil by 21.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,079,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after purchasing an additional 188,042 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Marathon Oil by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 318,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 87,724 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 286,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $2,427,619.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 394,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,632.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Mizuho started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

