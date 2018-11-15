Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.67 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

