Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhill Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 4,049,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,135,000 after buying an additional 30,794 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,625,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,550,000 after buying an additional 182,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after buying an additional 713,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,131,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,374,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 642.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after buying an additional 846,345 shares during the period.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,368.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush set a $62.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/twin-capital-management-inc-boosts-stake-in-williams-sonoma-inc-wsm.html.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.