Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Zions Bancorp worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. Zions Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In other news, insider Alexander Hume sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $220,547.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Richard Young sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $135,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,843 shares of company stock worth $1,526,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/twin-capital-management-inc-has-5-18-million-stake-in-zions-bancorp-zion.html.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.