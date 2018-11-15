Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,806 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 53,164 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 310,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 184,530 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Matador Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.69%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

