Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,165 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $58,175.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $56,567.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,263.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,459. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.99.

Shares of VIAV opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.87. Viavi Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/tygh-capital-management-inc-has-5-89-million-holdings-in-viavi-solutions-inc-viav.html.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.