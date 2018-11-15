U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holdings Reduced by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $131,487,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,867,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,326 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,408,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,386,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,133,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $337,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $9,709,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 892,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,753 shares of company stock valued at $11,758,270. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. CIBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $58.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

