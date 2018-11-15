UBS Group Reiterates “€112.00” Price Target for Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML)

UBS Group set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) in a research report released on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €119.82 ($139.33).

Get Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA alerts:

Shares of EPA ML traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €126.65 ($147.27). 201,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($124.36) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($152.15).

About Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.