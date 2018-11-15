UChain Hits Market Cap of $974,414.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, UChain has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One UChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX and Hotbit. UChain has a market cap of $974,414.00 and approximately $198,970.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00145057 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00231104 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.44 or 0.10273653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010080 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain launched on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,266,373 tokens. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain.

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.