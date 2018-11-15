Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.95.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 508.70%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $334,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $392,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,250 shares of company stock worth $2,747,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 131,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

