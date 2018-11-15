Umpqua (UMPQ) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UMPQ. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Umpqua from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Umpqua from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “$22.72” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Hovde Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,569. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $313.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,439,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,552 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,307,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,424,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Umpqua by 964.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,098,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,583,000 after acquiring an additional 994,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Umpqua by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,891,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 962,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.