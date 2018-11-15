Uni Select (UNS) Shares Down 11.2%

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) shares dropped 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$21.15 and last traded at C$21.47. Approximately 280,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 126,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.18.

UNS has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Uni Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

