Uniper (UN01) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.27 ($28.22).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €25.41 ($29.55) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12 month low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 12 month high of €26.64 ($30.98).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

