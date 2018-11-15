United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $200,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000. Gresham Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/united-asset-strategies-inc-has-200000-stake-in-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.