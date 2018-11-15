United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.03 Million

Analysts predict that United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) will report $29.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Community Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.25 million. United Community Financial reported sales of $27.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Financial will report full year sales of $111.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.20 million to $111.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $118.69 million, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $119.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Financial.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.12 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCFC. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCFC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,644. The company has a market cap of $467.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. United Community Financial has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. United Community Financial’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 33.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after buying an additional 1,110,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,059,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after buying an additional 616,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in United Community Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,803,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 79.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 156,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 269.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 133,537 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

