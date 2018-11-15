United Continental (UAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Continental (NYSE:UAL) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Macquarie set a $91.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

NYSE UAL opened at $91.79 on Monday. United Continental has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $93.60.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth $251,781,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth $1,403,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 995.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 961,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after buying an additional 873,525 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

