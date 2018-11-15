United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Shares Sold by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jenne K. Britell purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $838,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $119.69 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $190.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $190.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

