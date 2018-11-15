United States Steel (X) Earns “Average” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their average rating on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.72.

NYSE:X opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,241.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,246,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in United States Steel by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United States Steel by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in United States Steel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

