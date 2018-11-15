United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX opened at $128.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

